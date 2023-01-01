1 Philippine peso to Brunei dollars

Convert PHP to BND at the real exchange rate

1 php
0.02 bnd

1.00000 PHP = 0.02383 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8665751.1043591.92131.462441.620590.9286818.7273
1 GBP1.1539711.2744106.0761.687621.870131.0716721.611
1 USD0.90550.784683183.23571.324251.467460.840916.9578
1 INR0.01087890.009427240.012014110.01590960.01763020.01010260.203732

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine peso

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Brunei Dollar
1 PHP0.02383 BND
5 PHP0.11916 BND
10 PHP0.23831 BND
20 PHP0.47662 BND
50 PHP1.19156 BND
100 PHP2.38312 BND
250 PHP5.95780 BND
500 PHP11.91560 BND
1000 PHP23.83120 BND
2000 PHP47.66240 BND
5000 PHP119.15600 BND
10000 PHP238.31200 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 BND41.96180 PHP
5 BND209.80900 PHP
10 BND419.61800 PHP
20 BND839.23600 PHP
50 BND2098.09000 PHP
100 BND4196.18000 PHP
250 BND10490.45000 PHP
500 BND20980.90000 PHP
1000 BND41961.80000 PHP
2000 BND83923.60000 PHP
5000 BND209809.00000 PHP
10000 BND419618.00000 PHP