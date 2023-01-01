50 Philippine pesos to Brunei dollars

Convert PHP to BND at the real exchange rate

50 php
1.19 bnd

1.00000 PHP = 0.02383 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:47
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8664351.1041591.90551.462121.620290.9286218.7241
1 GBP1.1541511.27435106.0721.687491.870061.0717721.6103
1 USD0.90570.784714183.23641.32421.467460.84116.9579
1 INR0.01088070.009427530.01201410.01590890.017630.01010380.203732

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Brunei Dollar
1 PHP0.02383 BND
5 PHP0.11914 BND
10 PHP0.23828 BND
20 PHP0.47655 BND
50 PHP1.19138 BND
100 PHP2.38276 BND
250 PHP5.95690 BND
500 PHP11.91380 BND
1000 PHP23.82760 BND
2000 PHP47.65520 BND
5000 PHP119.13800 BND
10000 PHP238.27600 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 BND41.96820 PHP
5 BND209.84100 PHP
10 BND419.68200 PHP
20 BND839.36400 PHP
50 BND2098.41000 PHP
100 BND4196.82000 PHP
250 BND10492.05000 PHP
500 BND20984.10000 PHP
1000 BND41968.20000 PHP
2000 BND83936.40000 PHP
5000 BND209841.00000 PHP
10000 BND419682.00000 PHP