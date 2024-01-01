10 thousand Peruvian nuevo soles to Surinamese dollars

Convert PEN to SRD at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = $8.754 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:13
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PEN to SRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SRD
1 PEN to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.79738.7973
Low7.97937.6204
Average8.39697.9644
Change9.71%11.76%
View full history

1 PEN to SRD stats

The performance of PEN to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.7973 and a 30 day low of 7.9793. This means the 30 day average was 8.3969. The change for PEN to SRD was 9.71.

The performance of PEN to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.7973 and a 90 day low of 7.6204. This means the 90 day average was 7.9644. The change for PEN to SRD was 11.76.

Track market ratesView PEN to SRD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.7911.4921.6230.93521.383
1 GBP1.211.296108.981.7911.9481.12325.667
1 USD0.9260.771184.0731.3821.5030.86619.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Surinamese Dollar
1 PEN8.75426 SRD
5 PEN43.77130 SRD
10 PEN87.54260 SRD
20 PEN175.08520 SRD
50 PEN437.71300 SRD
100 PEN875.42600 SRD
250 PEN2,188.56500 SRD
500 PEN4,377.13000 SRD
1000 PEN8,754.26000 SRD
2000 PEN17,508.52000 SRD
5000 PEN43,771.30000 SRD
10000 PEN87,542.60000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 SRD0.11423 PEN
5 SRD0.57115 PEN
10 SRD1.14230 PEN
20 SRD2.28460 PEN
50 SRD5.71150 PEN
100 SRD11.42300 PEN
250 SRD28.55750 PEN
500 SRD57.11500 PEN
1000 SRD114.23000 PEN
2000 SRD228.46000 PEN
5000 SRD571.15000 PEN
10000 SRD1,142.30000 PEN