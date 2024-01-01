10 Kazakhstani tenges to Tanzanian shillings

Convert KZT to TZS at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = tzs5.623 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
KZT to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TZS
1 KZT to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.69535.6953
Low5.51805.5180
Average5.62725.6390
Change-1.07%-0.51%
1 KZT to TZS stats

The performance of KZT to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.6953 and a 30 day low of 5.5180. This means the 30 day average was 5.6272. The change for KZT to TZS was -1.07.

The performance of KZT to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.6953 and a 90 day low of 5.5180. This means the 90 day average was 5.6390. The change for KZT to TZS was -0.51.

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Tanzanian Shilling
1 KZT5.62306 TZS
5 KZT28.11530 TZS
10 KZT56.23060 TZS
20 KZT112.46120 TZS
50 KZT281.15300 TZS
100 KZT562.30600 TZS
250 KZT1,405.76500 TZS
500 KZT2,811.53000 TZS
1000 KZT5,623.06000 TZS
2000 KZT11,246.12000 TZS
5000 KZT28,115.30000 TZS
10000 KZT56,230.60000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 TZS0.17784 KZT
5 TZS0.88920 KZT
10 TZS1.77839 KZT
20 TZS3.55678 KZT
50 TZS8.89195 KZT
100 TZS17.78390 KZT
250 TZS44.45975 KZT
500 TZS88.91950 KZT
1000 TZS177.83900 KZT
2000 TZS355.67800 KZT
5000 TZS889.19500 KZT
10000 TZS1,778.39000 KZT