250 Kazakhstani tenges to Surinamese dollars

Convert KZT to SRD at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = $0.06775 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
KZT to SRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SRD
1 KZT to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06820.0682
Low0.06240.0598
Average0.06500.0621
Change7.99%9.46%
1 KZT to SRD stats

The performance of KZT to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0682 and a 30 day low of 0.0624. This means the 30 day average was 0.0650. The change for KZT to SRD was 7.99.

The performance of KZT to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0682 and a 90 day low of 0.0598. This means the 90 day average was 0.0621. The change for KZT to SRD was 9.46.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.3217.7890.9270.7741.6631.505
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8670.670.561.2031.088
1 SGD0.7581.047113.4760.7020.5861.261.14
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Surinamese Dollar
1 KZT0.06775 SRD
5 KZT0.33877 SRD
10 KZT0.67754 SRD
20 KZT1.35508 SRD
50 KZT3.38770 SRD
100 KZT6.77540 SRD
250 KZT16.93850 SRD
500 KZT33.87700 SRD
1000 KZT67.75400 SRD
2000 KZT135.50800 SRD
5000 KZT338.77000 SRD
10000 KZT677.54000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SRD14.75930 KZT
5 SRD73.79650 KZT
10 SRD147.59300 KZT
20 SRD295.18600 KZT
50 SRD737.96500 KZT
100 SRD1,475.93000 KZT
250 SRD3,689.82500 KZT
500 SRD7,379.65000 KZT
1000 SRD14,759.30000 KZT
2000 SRD29,518.60000 KZT
5000 SRD73,796.50000 KZT
10000 SRD147,593.00000 KZT