₸1.000 KZT = $0.001691 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:59
KZT to KYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KYD
1 KZT to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00170.0017
Low0.00170.0017
Average0.00170.0017
Change-1.23%-2.34%
1 KZT to KYD stats

The performance of KZT to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0017 and a 30 day low of 0.0017. This means the 30 day average was 0.0017. The change for KZT to KYD was -1.23.

The performance of KZT to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0017 and a 90 day low of 0.0017. This means the 90 day average was 0.0017. The change for KZT to KYD was -2.34.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 KZT0.00169 KYD
5 KZT0.00845 KYD
10 KZT0.01691 KYD
20 KZT0.03382 KYD
50 KZT0.08454 KYD
100 KZT0.16908 KYD
250 KZT0.42269 KYD
500 KZT0.84538 KYD
1000 KZT1.69076 KYD
2000 KZT3.38152 KYD
5000 KZT8.45380 KYD
10000 KZT16.90760 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KYD591.45100 KZT
5 KYD2,957.25500 KZT
10 KYD5,914.51000 KZT
20 KYD11,829.02000 KZT
50 KYD29,572.55000 KZT
100 KYD59,145.10000 KZT
250 KYD147,862.75000 KZT
500 KYD295,725.50000 KZT
1000 KYD591,451.00000 KZT
2000 KYD1,182,902.00000 KZT
5000 KYD2,957,255.00000 KZT
10000 KYD5,914,510.00000 KZT