1 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Vietnamese dongs

Convert KWD to VND at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = ₫82,870 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:38
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KWD to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

VND
1 KWD to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High82,870.000082,870.0000
Low80,462.100080,446.2000
Average81,131.263381,439.1589
Change2.74%0.13%
View full history

1 KWD to VND stats

The performance of KWD to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 82,870.0000 and a 30 day low of 80,462.1000. This means the 30 day average was 81,131.2633. The change for KWD to VND was 2.74.

The performance of KWD to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 82,870.0000 and a 90 day low of 80,446.2000. This means the 90 day average was 81,439.1589. The change for KWD to VND was 0.13.

Track market ratesView KWD to VND chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0670.92717.7921.5071.6651,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3450.044
1 EUR1.07890.662119.1881.6261.7961,844.553.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7250.05210.0850.09496.1320.206

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Vietnamese Dong
1 KWD82,870.00000 VND
5 KWD414,350.00000 VND
10 KWD828,700.00000 VND
20 KWD1,657,400.00000 VND
50 KWD4,143,500.00000 VND
100 KWD8,287,000.00000 VND
250 KWD20,717,500.00000 VND
500 KWD41,435,000.00000 VND
1000 KWD82,870,000.00000 VND
2000 KWD165,740,000.00000 VND
5000 KWD414,350,000.00000 VND
10000 KWD828,700,000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Kuwaiti Dinar
1000 VND0.01207 KWD
2000 VND0.02413 KWD
5000 VND0.06034 KWD
10000 VND0.12067 KWD
20000 VND0.24134 KWD
50000 VND0.60336 KWD
100000 VND1.20671 KWD
200000 VND2.41342 KWD
500000 VND6.03355 KWD
1000000 VND12.06710 KWD
2000000 VND24.13420 KWD
5000000 VND60.33550 KWD