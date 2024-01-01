5,000 Kuwaiti dinars to Guyanaese dollars

Convert KWD to GYD at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = GY$680.2 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:37
KWD to GYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

GYD
1 KWD to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High685.9020686.0370
Low679.4910679.4910
Average682.4843683.1420
Change-0.63%-0.39%
1 KWD to GYD stats

The performance of KWD to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 685.9020 and a 30 day low of 679.4910. This means the 30 day average was 682.4843. The change for KWD to GYD was -0.63.

The performance of KWD to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 686.0370 and a 90 day low of 679.4910. This means the 90 day average was 683.1420. The change for KWD to GYD was -0.39.

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 KWD680.15800 GYD
5 KWD3,400.79000 GYD
10 KWD6,801.58000 GYD
20 KWD13,603.16000 GYD
50 KWD34,007.90000 GYD
100 KWD68,015.80000 GYD
250 KWD170,039.50000 GYD
500 KWD340,079.00000 GYD
1000 KWD680,158.00000 GYD
2000 KWD1,360,316.00000 GYD
5000 KWD3,400,790.00000 GYD
10000 KWD6,801,580.00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GYD0.00147 KWD
5 GYD0.00735 KWD
10 GYD0.01470 KWD
20 GYD0.02941 KWD
50 GYD0.07351 KWD
100 GYD0.14703 KWD
250 GYD0.36756 KWD
500 GYD0.73513 KWD
1000 GYD1.47025 KWD
2000 GYD2.94050 KWD
5000 GYD7.35125 KWD
10000 GYD14.70250 KWD