100 kes
93 jpy

1.00000 KES = 0.93002 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:22
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8625651.09891.28011.464351.623420.94469518.7442
1 GBP1.1593311.27295105.8241.697671.882091.0952221.7308
1 USD0.91080.785577183.13311.333651.478520.860417.0712
1 INR0.01095530.009449630.012028910.01604230.0177850.01034970.205348

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Japanese Yen
1 KES0.93002 JPY
5 KES4.65012 JPY
10 KES9.30024 JPY
20 KES18.60048 JPY
50 KES46.50120 JPY
100 KES93.00240 JPY
250 KES232.50600 JPY
500 KES465.01200 JPY
1000 KES930.02400 JPY
2000 KES1860.04800 JPY
5000 KES4650.12000 JPY
10000 KES9300.24000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Kenyan Shilling
100 JPY107.52400 KES
1000 JPY1075.24000 KES
1500 JPY1612.86000 KES
2000 JPY2150.48000 KES
3000 JPY3225.72000 KES
5000 JPY5376.20000 KES
5400 JPY5806.29600 KES
10000 JPY10752.40000 KES
15000 JPY16128.60000 KES
20000 JPY21504.80000 KES
25000 JPY26881.00000 KES
30000 JPY32257.20000 KES