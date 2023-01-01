5 Jamaican dollars to Zambian kwacha

Convert JMD to ZMW at the real exchange rate

5 jmd
0.81 zmw

1.00000 JMD = 0.16256 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860881.0966591.15881.462991.624550.94793518.7997
1 GBP1.161611.27385105.8891.699381.887051.1011221.8374
1 USD0.91190.785022183.12481.334051.481370.8644517.1428
1 INR0.01096990.009443890.012030110.01604880.01782110.01039940.20623

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / ZMW
1 JMD0.16256 ZMW
5 JMD0.81282 ZMW
10 JMD1.62563 ZMW
20 JMD3.25126 ZMW
50 JMD8.12815 ZMW
100 JMD16.25630 ZMW
250 JMD40.64075 ZMW
500 JMD81.28150 ZMW
1000 JMD162.56300 ZMW
2000 JMD325.12600 ZMW
5000 JMD812.81500 ZMW
10000 JMD1625.63000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Jamaican Dollar
1 ZMW6.15147 JMD
5 ZMW30.75735 JMD
10 ZMW61.51470 JMD
20 ZMW123.02940 JMD
50 ZMW307.57350 JMD
100 ZMW615.14700 JMD
250 ZMW1537.86750 JMD
500 ZMW3075.73500 JMD
1000 ZMW6151.47000 JMD
2000 ZMW12302.94000 JMD
5000 ZMW30757.35000 JMD
10000 ZMW61514.70000 JMD