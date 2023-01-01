1 Jamaican dollar to Salvadoran colóns

Convert JMD to SVC at the real exchange rate

1 jmd
0.06 svc

1.00000 JMD = 0.05664 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:02
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860391.0962591.15441.46411.626240.94705518.7474
1 GBP1.1622611.27405105.9391.701561.891.1007321.788
1 USD0.912250.784899183.15111.335551.483460.8639517.1014
1 INR0.01097040.009439420.012026310.01606170.01784050.01039010.205667

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Salvadoran Colón
1 JMD0.05664 SVC
5 JMD0.28320 SVC
10 JMD0.56640 SVC
20 JMD1.13280 SVC
50 JMD2.83199 SVC
100 JMD5.66398 SVC
250 JMD14.15995 SVC
500 JMD28.31990 SVC
1000 JMD56.63980 SVC
2000 JMD113.27960 SVC
5000 JMD283.19900 SVC
10000 JMD566.39800 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Jamaican Dollar
1 SVC17.65540 JMD
5 SVC88.27700 JMD
10 SVC176.55400 JMD
20 SVC353.10800 JMD
50 SVC882.77000 JMD
100 SVC1765.54000 JMD
250 SVC4413.85000 JMD
500 SVC8827.70000 JMD
1000 SVC17655.40000 JMD
2000 SVC35310.80000 JMD
5000 SVC88277.00000 JMD
10000 SVC176554.00000 JMD