50 Jamaican dollars to Myanmar kyats

Convert JMD to MMK at the real exchange rate

50 jmd
679.75 mmk

1.00000 JMD = 13.59500 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1144.3551.484561.330750.912518.49170.7851451.33835
1 JPY0.0069273710.01028410.009218590.006321110.1280990.005438990.00927124
1 AUD0.673697.237510.8963930.61465512.4560.5288740.901513
1 SGD0.751456108.4761.1155810.68569813.89570.5900021.00571

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Myanma Kyat
1 JMD13.59500 MMK
5 JMD67.97500 MMK
10 JMD135.95000 MMK
20 JMD271.90000 MMK
50 JMD679.75000 MMK
100 JMD1359.50000 MMK
250 JMD3398.75000 MMK
500 JMD6797.50000 MMK
1000 JMD13595.00000 MMK
2000 JMD27190.00000 MMK
5000 JMD67975.00000 MMK
10000 JMD135950.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Jamaican Dollar
1 MMK0.07356 JMD
5 MMK0.36778 JMD
10 MMK0.73556 JMD
20 MMK1.47112 JMD
50 MMK3.67781 JMD
100 MMK7.35562 JMD
250 MMK18.38905 JMD
500 MMK36.77810 JMD
1000 MMK73.55620 JMD
2000 MMK147.11240 JMD
5000 MMK367.78100 JMD
10000 MMK735.56200 JMD