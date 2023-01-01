250 Jamaican dollars to Barbadian dollars

Convert JMD to BBD at the real exchange rate

250 jmd
3.23 bbd

1.00000 JMD = 0.01292 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1144.751.485331.332350.9147518.48830.7873091.33895
1 JPY0.0069084610.01026140.009204490.006319710.1277260.005439090.00925009
1 AUD0.6732597.452910.8970050.61588112.44720.5300560.901448
1 SGD0.750554108.6431.1148210.68659713.87650.5909171.00495

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Barbadian Dollar
1 JMD0.01292 BBD
5 JMD0.06460 BBD
10 JMD0.12920 BBD
20 JMD0.25840 BBD
50 JMD0.64601 BBD
100 JMD1.29201 BBD
250 JMD3.23002 BBD
500 JMD6.46005 BBD
1000 JMD12.92010 BBD
2000 JMD25.84020 BBD
5000 JMD64.60050 BBD
10000 JMD129.20100 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 BBD77.39900 JMD
5 BBD386.99500 JMD
10 BBD773.99000 JMD
20 BBD1547.98000 JMD
50 BBD3869.95000 JMD
100 BBD7739.90000 JMD
250 BBD19349.75000 JMD
500 BBD38699.50000 JMD
1000 BBD77399.00000 JMD
2000 BBD154798.00000 JMD
5000 BBD386995.00000 JMD
10000 BBD773990.00000 JMD