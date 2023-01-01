5 Jersey pounds to Ugandan shillings

Convert JEP to UGX at the real exchange rate

5 jep
23911 ugx

1.00000 JEP = 4782.11000 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:08
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8610851.0937590.98171.463931.624580.9471718.7195
1 GBP1.1613311.27015105.6551.700031.886591.0999721.7386
1 USD0.91430.787309183.18331.338451.485330.86617.115
1 INR0.01099120.009464740.012021610.01609040.01785610.01041070.20575

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Ugandan Shilling
1 JEP4782.11000 UGX
5 JEP23910.55000 UGX
10 JEP47821.10000 UGX
20 JEP95642.20000 UGX
50 JEP239105.50000 UGX
100 JEP478211.00000 UGX
250 JEP1195527.50000 UGX
500 JEP2391055.00000 UGX
1000 JEP4782110.00000 UGX
2000 JEP9564220.00000 UGX
5000 JEP23910550.00000 UGX
10000 JEP47821100.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Jersey pound
1 UGX0.00021 JEP
5 UGX0.00105 JEP
10 UGX0.00209 JEP
20 UGX0.00418 JEP
50 UGX0.01046 JEP
100 UGX0.02091 JEP
250 UGX0.05228 JEP
500 UGX0.10456 JEP
1000 UGX0.20911 JEP
2000 UGX0.41823 JEP
5000 UGX1.04557 JEP
10000 UGX2.09113 JEP