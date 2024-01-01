50 Gambian dalasis to Tanzanian shillings

Convert GMD to TZS at the real exchange rate

50 gmd
1,930.35 tzs

D1.000 GMD = tzs38.61 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.61.4661.610.95819.248
1 GBP1.18211.269105.8871.7321.9031.13222.747
1 USD0.9310.788183.4581.3651.50.89217.928
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Tanzanian Shilling
1 GMD38.60690 TZS
5 GMD193.03450 TZS
10 GMD386.06900 TZS
20 GMD772.13800 TZS
50 GMD1,930.34500 TZS
100 GMD3,860.69000 TZS
250 GMD9,651.72500 TZS
500 GMD19,303.45000 TZS
1000 GMD38,606.90000 TZS
2000 GMD77,213.80000 TZS
5000 GMD193,034.50000 TZS
10000 GMD386,069.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Gambian Dalasi
1 TZS0.02590 GMD
5 TZS0.12951 GMD
10 TZS0.25902 GMD
20 TZS0.51804 GMD
50 TZS1.29511 GMD
100 TZS2.59021 GMD
250 TZS6.47553 GMD
500 TZS12.95105 GMD
1000 TZS25.90210 GMD
2000 TZS51.80420 GMD
5000 TZS129.51050 GMD
10000 TZS259.02100 GMD