1 ghs
2.15 srd

GH¢1.000 GHS = $2.146 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:35
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Surinamese Dollar
1 GHS2.14602 SRD
5 GHS10.73010 SRD
10 GHS21.46020 SRD
20 GHS42.92040 SRD
50 GHS107.30100 SRD
100 GHS214.60200 SRD
250 GHS536.50500 SRD
500 GHS1,073.01000 SRD
1000 GHS2,146.02000 SRD
2000 GHS4,292.04000 SRD
5000 GHS10,730.10000 SRD
10000 GHS21,460.20000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SRD0.46598 GHS
5 SRD2.32989 GHS
10 SRD4.65978 GHS
20 SRD9.31956 GHS
50 SRD23.29890 GHS
100 SRD46.59780 GHS
250 SRD116.49450 GHS
500 SRD232.98900 GHS
1000 SRD465.97800 GHS
2000 SRD931.95600 GHS
5000 SRD2,329.89000 GHS
10000 SRD4,659.78000 GHS