5 Danish kroner to Samoan talas

Convert DKK to WST at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = WS$0.3980 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:37
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

WST
1 DKK to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.40440.4075
Low0.39170.3917
Average0.39760.4008
Change-1.10%1.26%
1 DKK to WST stats

The performance of DKK to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4044 and a 30 day low of 0.3917. This means the 30 day average was 0.3976. The change for DKK to WST was -1.10.

The performance of DKK to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4075 and a 90 day low of 0.3917. This means the 90 day average was 0.4008. The change for DKK to WST was 1.26.

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.390.832300.2281.61811.79490.809
1 USD0.926110.5440.77277.951.49810.91884.071
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.360.1421.0357.973
1 GBP1.2021.29913.6931360.9321.94514.179109.17

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Samoan Tala
1 DKK0.39798 WST
5 DKK1.98990 WST
10 DKK3.97981 WST
20 DKK7.95962 WST
50 DKK19.89905 WST
100 DKK39.79810 WST
250 DKK99.49525 WST
500 DKK198.99050 WST
1000 DKK397.98100 WST
2000 DKK795.96200 WST
5000 DKK1,989.90500 WST
10000 DKK3,979.81000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Danish Krone
1 WST2.51268 DKK
5 WST12.56340 DKK
10 WST25.12680 DKK
20 WST50.25360 DKK
50 WST125.63400 DKK
100 WST251.26800 DKK
250 WST628.17000 DKK
500 WST1,256.34000 DKK
1000 WST2,512.68000 DKK
2000 WST5,025.36000 DKK
5000 WST12,563.40000 DKK
10000 WST25,126.80000 DKK