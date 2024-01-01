1 thousand Danish kroner to Qatari rials

Convert DKK to QAR at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = QR0.5280 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:54
DKK to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

QAR
1 DKK to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.54710.5471
Low0.52800.5270
Average0.53710.5382
Change-2.77%-0.41%
1 DKK to QAR stats

The performance of DKK to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5471 and a 30 day low of 0.5280. This means the 30 day average was 0.5371. The change for DKK to QAR was -2.77.

The performance of DKK to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5471 and a 90 day low of 0.5270. This means the 90 day average was 0.5382. The change for DKK to QAR was -0.41.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3920.832300.2421.61711.79690.817
1 USD0.926110.5460.77277.951.49710.9284.075
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3570.1421.0367.972
1 GBP1.2021.29913.6941360.9321.94414.18109.175

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Qatari Rial
1 DKK0.52804 QAR
5 DKK2.64019 QAR
10 DKK5.28037 QAR
20 DKK10.56074 QAR
50 DKK26.40185 QAR
100 DKK52.80370 QAR
250 DKK132.00925 QAR
500 DKK264.01850 QAR
1000 DKK528.03700 QAR
2000 DKK1,056.07400 QAR
5000 DKK2,640.18500 QAR
10000 DKK5,280.37000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Danish Krone
1 QAR1.89381 DKK
5 QAR9.46905 DKK
10 QAR18.93810 DKK
20 QAR37.87620 DKK
50 QAR94.69050 DKK
100 QAR189.38100 DKK
250 QAR473.45250 DKK
500 QAR946.90500 DKK
1000 QAR1,893.81000 DKK
2000 QAR3,787.62000 DKK
5000 QAR9,469.05000 DKK
10000 QAR18,938.10000 DKK