5,000 Danish kroner to Norwegian kroner

Convert DKK to NOK at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = kr1.582 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:39
Wise

DKK to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NOK
1 DKK to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.59181.6146
Low1.55991.5599
Average1.57581.5806
Change1.27%-1.38%
1 DKK to NOK stats

The performance of DKK to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5918 and a 30 day low of 1.5599. This means the 30 day average was 1.5758. The change for DKK to NOK was 1.27.

The performance of DKK to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6146 and a 90 day low of 1.5599. This means the 90 day average was 1.5806. The change for DKK to NOK was -1.38.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Norwegian Krone
1 DKK1.58189 NOK
5 DKK7.90945 NOK
10 DKK15.81890 NOK
20 DKK31.63780 NOK
50 DKK79.09450 NOK
100 DKK158.18900 NOK
250 DKK395.47250 NOK
500 DKK790.94500 NOK
1000 DKK1,581.89000 NOK
2000 DKK3,163.78000 NOK
5000 DKK7,909.45000 NOK
10000 DKK15,818.90000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Danish Krone
1 NOK0.63216 DKK
5 NOK3.16078 DKK
10 NOK6.32155 DKK
20 NOK12.64310 DKK
50 NOK31.60775 DKK
100 NOK63.21550 DKK
250 NOK158.03875 DKK
500 NOK316.07750 DKK
1000 NOK632.15500 DKK
2000 NOK1,264.31000 DKK
5000 NOK3,160.77500 DKK
10000 NOK6,321.55000 DKK