5,000 Danish kroner to Japanese yen

Convert DKK to JPY at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = ¥21.98 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:56
DKK to JPY conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JPY
1 DKK to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21.983222.4176
Low21.293720.9051
Average21.711421.5998
Change2.74%-1.66%
1 DKK to JPY stats

The performance of DKK to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.9832 and a 30 day low of 21.2937. This means the 30 day average was 21.7114. The change for DKK to JPY was 2.74.

The performance of DKK to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.4176 and a 90 day low of 20.9051. This means the 90 day average was 21.5998. The change for DKK to JPY was -1.66.

How to convert Danish kroner to Japanese yen

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to JPY rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Japanese Yen
1 DKK21.98320 JPY
5 DKK109.91600 JPY
10 DKK219.83200 JPY
20 DKK439.66400 JPY
50 DKK1,099.16000 JPY
100 DKK2,198.32000 JPY
250 DKK5,495.80000 JPY
500 DKK10,991.60000 JPY
1000 DKK21,983.20000 JPY
2000 DKK43,966.40000 JPY
5000 DKK109,916.00000 JPY
10000 DKK219,832.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Danish Krone
100 JPY4.54893 DKK
1000 JPY45.48930 DKK
1500 JPY68.23395 DKK
2000 JPY90.97860 DKK
3000 JPY136.46790 DKK
5000 JPY227.44650 DKK
5400 JPY245.64222 DKK
10000 JPY454.89300 DKK
15000 JPY682.33950 DKK
20000 JPY909.78600 DKK
25000 JPY1,137.23250 DKK
30000 JPY1,364.67900 DKK