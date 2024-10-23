1 Danish krone to Japanese yen
Convert DKK to JPY at the real exchange rate
DKK to JPY conversion chart
1 DKK = 21.98260 JPY
|1 DKK to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|21.9825
|22.4176
|Low
|21.2937
|20.9051
|Average
|21.7113
|21.5997
|Change
|2.74%
|-1.66%
1 DKK to JPY stats
The performance of DKK to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.9825 and a 30 day low of 21.2937. This means the 30 day average was 21.7113. The change for DKK to JPY was 2.74.
The performance of DKK to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.4176 and a 90 day low of 20.9051. This means the 90 day average was 21.5997. The change for DKK to JPY was -1.66.
How to convert Danish kroner to Japanese yen
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Danish Krone / Japanese Yen
|1 DKK
|21.98260 JPY
|5 DKK
|109.91300 JPY
|10 DKK
|219.82600 JPY
|20 DKK
|439.65200 JPY
|50 DKK
|1,099.13000 JPY
|100 DKK
|2,198.26000 JPY
|250 DKK
|5,495.65000 JPY
|500 DKK
|10,991.30000 JPY
|1000 DKK
|21,982.60000 JPY
|2000 DKK
|43,965.20000 JPY
|5000 DKK
|109,913.00000 JPY
|10000 DKK
|219,826.00000 JPY