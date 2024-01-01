20 Danish kroner to Jamaican dollars

Convert DKK to JMD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = J$22.91 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:52
DKK to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JMD
1 DKK to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High23.538923.5389
Low22.914822.5876
Average23.224523.1791
Change-1.81%0.73%
1 DKK to JMD stats

The performance of DKK to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.5389 and a 30 day low of 22.9148. This means the 30 day average was 23.2245. The change for DKK to JMD was -1.81.

The performance of DKK to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.5389 and a 90 day low of 22.5876. This means the 90 day average was 23.1791. The change for DKK to JMD was 0.73.

How to convert Danish kroner to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Jamaican Dollar
1 DKK22.91480 JMD
5 DKK114.57400 JMD
10 DKK229.14800 JMD
20 DKK458.29600 JMD
50 DKK1,145.74000 JMD
100 DKK2,291.48000 JMD
250 DKK5,728.70000 JMD
500 DKK11,457.40000 JMD
1000 DKK22,914.80000 JMD
2000 DKK45,829.60000 JMD
5000 DKK114,574.00000 JMD
10000 DKK229,148.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Danish Krone
1 JMD0.04364 DKK
5 JMD0.21820 DKK
10 JMD0.43640 DKK
20 JMD0.87280 DKK
50 JMD2.18200 DKK
100 JMD4.36399 DKK
250 JMD10.90998 DKK
500 JMD21.81995 DKK
1000 JMD43.63990 DKK
2000 JMD87.27980 DKK
5000 JMD218.19950 DKK
10000 JMD436.39900 DKK