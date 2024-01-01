250 Danish kroner to Ghanaian cedis

Convert DKK to GHS at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = GH¢2.324 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:32
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

DKK to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GHS
1 DKK to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.35692.3569
Low2.31112.1483
Average2.33002.2926
Change-0.69%8.06%
View full history

1 DKK to GHS stats

The performance of DKK to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3569 and a 30 day low of 2.3111. This means the 30 day average was 2.3300. The change for DKK to GHS was -0.69.

The performance of DKK to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3569 and a 90 day low of 2.1483. This means the 90 day average was 2.2926. The change for DKK to GHS was 8.06.

Track market ratesView DKK to GHS chart

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3880.832300.1581.61611.79190.812
1 USD0.926110.5450.77277.951.49610.91984.093
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3580.1421.0357.974
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6921360.9041.94314.176109.19

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Ghanaian Cedi
1 DKK2.32368 GHS
5 DKK11.61840 GHS
10 DKK23.23680 GHS
20 DKK46.47360 GHS
50 DKK116.18400 GHS
100 DKK232.36800 GHS
250 DKK580.92000 GHS
500 DKK1,161.84000 GHS
1000 DKK2,323.68000 GHS
2000 DKK4,647.36000 GHS
5000 DKK11,618.40000 GHS
10000 DKK23,236.80000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Danish Krone
1 GHS0.43035 DKK
5 GHS2.15176 DKK
10 GHS4.30352 DKK
20 GHS8.60704 DKK
50 GHS21.51760 DKK
100 GHS43.03520 DKK
250 GHS107.58800 DKK
500 GHS215.17600 DKK
1000 GHS430.35200 DKK
2000 GHS860.70400 DKK
5000 GHS2,151.76000 DKK
10000 GHS4,303.52000 DKK