Cape Verdean escudos to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert CVE to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
36.62 ils

1.00000 CVE = 0.03662 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.08690.37611.494171.676440.9648518.7301
1 GBP1.1437711.24215103.3711.709011.917491.1035721.4232
1 USD0.92080.805056183.21921.375851.543690.8884517.2469
1 INR0.01106490.009673920.012016510.01653280.01854960.0106760.207247

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudo

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Israeli New Sheqel
1 CVE0.03662 ILS
5 CVE0.18311 ILS
10 CVE0.36623 ILS
20 CVE0.73246 ILS
50 CVE1.83115 ILS
100 CVE3.66229 ILS
250 CVE9.15573 ILS
500 CVE18.31145 ILS
1000 CVE36.62290 ILS
2000 CVE73.24580 ILS
5000 CVE183.11450 ILS
10000 CVE366.22900 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 ILS27.30530 CVE
5 ILS136.52650 CVE
10 ILS273.05300 CVE
20 ILS546.10600 CVE
50 ILS1365.26500 CVE
100 ILS2730.53000 CVE
250 ILS6826.32500 CVE
500 ILS13652.65000 CVE
1000 ILS27305.30000 CVE
2000 ILS54610.60000 CVE
5000 ILS136526.50000 CVE
10000 ILS273053.00000 CVE