Convert CVE to ILS at the real exchange rate

Cape Verdean escudos to Israeli new sheqels today

1000 cve
36.04 ils

Esc1.000 CVE = ₪0.03604 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:07
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.842791.0750589.82941.477391.62480.96429520.0454
1 GBP1.1865411.27555106.5831.752921.927831.1441723.7839
1 USD0.93020.783976183.55831.374251.511370.8969518.646
1 INR0.01113220.009382380.011967710.01644660.01808760.01073440.22315

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Israeli New Sheqel
1 CVE0.03604 ILS
5 CVE0.18020 ILS
10 CVE0.36041 ILS
20 CVE0.72081 ILS
50 CVE1.80204 ILS
100 CVE3.60407 ILS
250 CVE9.01018 ILS
500 CVE18.02035 ILS
1000 CVE36.04070 ILS
2000 CVE72.08140 ILS
5000 CVE180.20350 ILS
10000 CVE360.40700 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 ILS27.74640 CVE
5 ILS138.73200 CVE
10 ILS277.46400 CVE
20 ILS554.92800 CVE
50 ILS1387.32000 CVE
100 ILS2774.64000 CVE
250 ILS6936.60000 CVE
500 ILS13873.20000 CVE
1000 ILS27746.40000 CVE
2000 ILS55492.80000 CVE
5000 ILS138732.00000 CVE
10000 ILS277464.00000 CVE