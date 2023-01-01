50 Cape Verdean escudos to Israeli new sheqels

Convert CVE to ILS at the real exchange rate

50 cve
1.81 ils

1.00000 CVE = 0.03627 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8697251.1076592.09271.464921.618540.9332518.7881
1 GBP1.1497911.27355105.8861.684331.860961.0730421.6021
1 USD0.90280.785207183.14241.322551.461240.8425516.9621
1 INR0.01085860.009444120.012027610.0159070.01757520.01013380.204013

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudos

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Israeli New Sheqel
1 CVE0.03627 ILS
5 CVE0.18137 ILS
10 CVE0.36274 ILS
20 CVE0.72548 ILS
50 CVE1.81371 ILS
100 CVE3.62742 ILS
250 CVE9.06855 ILS
500 CVE18.13710 ILS
1000 CVE36.27420 ILS
2000 CVE72.54840 ILS
5000 CVE181.37100 ILS
10000 CVE362.74200 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 ILS27.56780 CVE
5 ILS137.83900 CVE
10 ILS275.67800 CVE
20 ILS551.35600 CVE
50 ILS1378.39000 CVE
100 ILS2756.78000 CVE
250 ILS6891.95000 CVE
500 ILS13783.90000 CVE
1000 ILS27567.80000 CVE
2000 ILS55135.60000 CVE
5000 ILS137839.00000 CVE
10000 ILS275678.00000 CVE