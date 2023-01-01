Samoan Tala (WST)
Currency name
Samoan Tala
Currency symbol
WS$
WST exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|AUD
|ZAR
|CAD
|GBP
|INR
|SGD
|From WST
|0.36400
|0.33437
|0.56099
|6.67150
|0.50021
|0.29244
|30.29190
|0.48987
|To WST
|2.74725
|2.99066
|1.78255
|0.14989
|1.99917
|3.41951
|0.03301
|2.04135
