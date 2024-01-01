Samoan Tala (WST)

Currency name

Samoan Tala

WS$

WST exchange rates

 USD EUR AUD ZAR CAD GBP INR SGD
From WST0.36275 0.33248 0.55709 6.63299 0.50323 0.28329 30.39870 0.48124
To WST2.75672 3.00772 1.79504 0.15076 1.98718 3.52998 0.03290 2.07796

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Samoan tala Exchange Rates