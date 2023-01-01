1 thousand Botswanan pulas to Jordanian dinars

Convert BWP to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
52.178 jod

1.00000 BWP = 0.05218 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD119.00070.92911.342151.35841.633720.7969081.52045
1 ZAR0.052629610.04889870.07063690.07149210.08598210.0419410.0800207
1 EUR1.076320.450511.444561.462051.758370.85781.63646
1 SGD0.74507314.15690.69225411.012111.217240.5937551.13285

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pulas

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Jordanian Dinar
1 BWP0.05218 JOD
5 BWP0.26089 JOD
10 BWP0.52178 JOD
20 BWP1.04355 JOD
50 BWP2.60888 JOD
100 BWP5.21777 JOD
250 BWP13.04443 JOD
500 BWP26.08885 JOD
1000 BWP52.17770 JOD
2000 BWP104.35540 JOD
5000 BWP260.88850 JOD
10000 BWP521.77700 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Botswanan Pula
1 JOD19.16530 BWP
5 JOD95.82650 BWP
10 JOD191.65300 BWP
20 JOD383.30600 BWP
50 JOD958.26500 BWP
100 JOD1916.53000 BWP
250 JOD4791.32500 BWP
500 JOD9582.65000 BWP
1000 JOD19165.30000 BWP
2000 JOD38330.60000 BWP
5000 JOD95826.50000 BWP
10000 JOD191653.00000 BWP