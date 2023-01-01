1 Bahraini dinar to Tanzanian shillings

Convert BHD to TZS at the real exchange rate

1 bhd
6,648.07 tzs

1.00000 BHD = 6648.07000 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.3450.9141.6427118.7828814.0251.363351.33935
1 INR0.011998310.01096640.01970980.2253629.766930.01635790.01607
1 EUR1.094191.187811.7972920.5503890.6251.491641.46538
1 NZD0.6087550.73630.556393111.434495.5380.8299390.815329

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BHD6648.07000 TZS
5 BHD33240.35000 TZS
10 BHD66480.70000 TZS
20 BHD132961.40000 TZS
50 BHD332403.50000 TZS
100 BHD664807.00000 TZS
250 BHD1662017.50000 TZS
500 BHD3324035.00000 TZS
1000 BHD6648070.00000 TZS
2000 BHD13296140.00000 TZS
5000 BHD33240350.00000 TZS
10000 BHD66480700.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Bahraini Dinar
1 TZS0.00015 BHD
5 TZS0.00075 BHD
10 TZS0.00150 BHD
20 TZS0.00301 BHD
50 TZS0.00752 BHD
100 TZS0.01504 BHD
250 TZS0.03760 BHD
500 TZS0.07521 BHD
1000 TZS0.15042 BHD
2000 TZS0.30084 BHD
5000 TZS0.75209 BHD
10000 TZS1.50419 BHD