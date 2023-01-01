Barbadian dollars to New Zealand dollars today

Convert BBD to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bbd
828.77 nzd

1.00000 BBD = 0.82876 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875551.084590.27221.488961.673740.964818.7445
1 GBP1.1421411.23875103.1121.700741.91181.1019421.4106
1 USD0.92210.807265183.23851.372951.543330.889617.284
1 INR0.01107760.009698220.012013710.01649420.0185410.01068740.207644

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Barbadian dollars to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Barbadian dollar

BBD to USD

BBD to SGD

BBD to EUR

BBD to ZAR

BBD to GBP

BBD to CAD

BBD to NGN

BBD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 BBD0.82876 NZD
5 BBD4.14382 NZD
10 BBD8.28765 NZD
20 BBD16.57530 NZD
50 BBD41.43825 NZD
100 BBD82.87650 NZD
250 BBD207.19125 NZD
500 BBD414.38250 NZD
1000 BBD828.76500 NZD
2000 BBD1657.53000 NZD
5000 BBD4143.82500 NZD
10000 BBD8287.65000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Barbadian Dollar
1 NZD1.20661 BBD
5 NZD6.03305 BBD
10 NZD12.06610 BBD
20 NZD24.13220 BBD
50 NZD60.33050 BBD
100 NZD120.66100 BBD
250 NZD301.65250 BBD
500 NZD603.30500 BBD
1000 NZD1206.61000 BBD
2000 NZD2413.22000 BBD
5000 NZD6033.05000 BBD
10000 NZD12066.10000 BBD