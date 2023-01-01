5 Barbadian dollars to New Zealand dollars

Convert BBD to NZD at the real exchange rate

5 bbd
4.07 nzd

1.00000 BBD = 0.81359 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Barbadian dollars to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Barbadian dollars

BBD to USD

BBD to SGD

BBD to EUR

BBD to ZAR

BBD to GBP

BBD to CAD

BBD to NGN

BBD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 BBD0.81359 NZD
5 BBD4.06792 NZD
10 BBD8.13585 NZD
20 BBD16.27170 NZD
50 BBD40.67925 NZD
100 BBD81.35850 NZD
250 BBD203.39625 NZD
500 BBD406.79250 NZD
1000 BBD813.58500 NZD
2000 BBD1627.17000 NZD
5000 BBD4067.92500 NZD
10000 BBD8135.85000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Barbadian Dollar
1 NZD1.22913 BBD
5 NZD6.14565 BBD
10 NZD12.29130 BBD
20 NZD24.58260 BBD
50 NZD61.45650 BBD
100 NZD122.91300 BBD
250 NZD307.28250 BBD
500 NZD614.56500 BBD
1000 NZD1229.13000 BBD
2000 NZD2458.26000 BBD
5000 NZD6145.65000 BBD
10000 NZD12291.30000 BBD