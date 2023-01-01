1 thousand Barbadian dollars to Costa Rican colóns

Convert BBD to CRC at the real exchange rate

1000 bbd
262735 crc

1.00000 BBD = 262.73500 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Barbadian dollars to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Barbadian dollars

BBD to USD

BBD to SGD

BBD to EUR

BBD to ZAR

BBD to GBP

BBD to CAD

BBD to NGN

BBD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 BBD262.73500 CRC
5 BBD1313.67500 CRC
10 BBD2627.35000 CRC
20 BBD5254.70000 CRC
50 BBD13136.75000 CRC
100 BBD26273.50000 CRC
250 BBD65683.75000 CRC
500 BBD131367.50000 CRC
1000 BBD262735.00000 CRC
2000 BBD525470.00000 CRC
5000 BBD1313675.00000 CRC
10000 BBD2627350.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Barbadian Dollar
1 CRC0.00381 BBD
5 CRC0.01903 BBD
10 CRC0.03806 BBD
20 CRC0.07612 BBD
50 CRC0.19031 BBD
100 CRC0.38061 BBD
250 CRC0.95153 BBD
500 CRC1.90306 BBD
1000 CRC3.80612 BBD
2000 CRC7.61224 BBD
5000 CRC19.03060 BBD
10000 CRC38.06120 BBD