Barbadian dollar to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Costa Rican colóns is currently 259.463 today, reflecting a -0.014% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.263% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 263.518 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 259.253 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -1.068% decrease in value.