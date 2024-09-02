Azerbaijani manat to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Egyptian pounds is currently 28.561 today, reflecting a -0.129% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.619% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 28.742 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 28.556 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.169% decrease in value.