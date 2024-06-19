아제르바이잔 마나트 이집트 파운드 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아제르바이잔 마나트 이집트 파운드 is currently 28.074 today, reflecting a 0.057% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아제르바이잔 마나트 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.204% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아제르바이잔 마나트 이집트 파운드 has fluctuated between a high of 28.099 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 28.017 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.117% increase in value.