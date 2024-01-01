1 Netherlands Antillean guilder to Myanmar kyats

Convert ANG to MMK at the real exchange rate

1 ang
1,173.90 mmk

ƒ1.000 ANG = K1,174 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
ANG to MMK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MMK
1 ANG to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,174.86001,174.8600
Low1,173.70001,173.7000
Average1,173.94401,174.1036
Change0.00%0.01%
1 ANG to MMK stats

The performance of ANG to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,174.8600 and a 30 day low of 1,173.7000. This means the 30 day average was 1,173.9440. The change for ANG to MMK was 0.00.

The performance of ANG to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,174.8600 and a 90 day low of 1,173.7000. This means the 90 day average was 1,174.1036. The change for ANG to MMK was 0.01.

Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Myanma Kyat
1 ANG1,173.90000 MMK
5 ANG5,869.50000 MMK
10 ANG11,739.00000 MMK
20 ANG23,478.00000 MMK
50 ANG58,695.00000 MMK
100 ANG117,390.00000 MMK
250 ANG293,475.00000 MMK
500 ANG586,950.00000 MMK
1000 ANG1,173,900.00000 MMK
2000 ANG2,347,800.00000 MMK
5000 ANG5,869,500.00000 MMK
10000 ANG11,739,000.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 MMK0.00085 ANG
5 MMK0.00426 ANG
10 MMK0.00852 ANG
20 MMK0.01704 ANG
50 MMK0.04259 ANG
100 MMK0.08519 ANG
250 MMK0.21297 ANG
500 MMK0.42593 ANG
1000 MMK0.85186 ANG
2000 MMK1.70372 ANG
5000 MMK4.25931 ANG
10000 MMK8.51862 ANG