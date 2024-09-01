Armenian dram to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Armenian dram to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 58.341 today, reflecting a -0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a 0.499% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 59.167 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 57.870 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 1.924% increase in value.