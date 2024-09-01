Armenian dram to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Armenian dram to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 19.781 today, reflecting a 0.018% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a 0.916% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 19.791 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 19.577 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.346% decrease in value.