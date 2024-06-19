아르메니아 드람 파라과이 과라니족에 속한다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르메니아 드람 파라과이 과라니족에 속한다. is currently 19.360 today, reflecting a -0.132% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르메니아 드람 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.125% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르메니아 드람 파라과이 과라니족에 속한다. has fluctuated between a high of 19.409 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 19.320 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.326% increase in value.