Armenian dram to Liberian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Armenian dram to Liberian dollars is currently 0.503 today, reflecting a -0.013% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a -0.149% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to Liberian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.504 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.501 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.378% increase in value.