5 South African rand to Ugandan shillings

Convert ZAR to UGX at the real exchange rate

5 zar
1,007 ugx

1.000 ZAR = 201.3 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.7971.4681.6580.96918.127
1 GBP1.17111.243103.9781.7191.9421.13521.226
1 USD0.9420.804183.6411.3831.5620.91317.074
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.204

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Ugandan Shilling
1 ZAR201.32900 UGX
5 ZAR1,006.64500 UGX
10 ZAR2,013.29000 UGX
20 ZAR4,026.58000 UGX
50 ZAR10,066.45000 UGX
100 ZAR20,132.90000 UGX
250 ZAR50,332.25000 UGX
500 ZAR100,664.50000 UGX
1000 ZAR201,329.00000 UGX
2000 ZAR402,658.00000 UGX
5000 ZAR1,006,645.00000 UGX
10000 ZAR2,013,290.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / South African Rand
1 UGX0.00497 ZAR
5 UGX0.02484 ZAR
10 UGX0.04967 ZAR
20 UGX0.09934 ZAR
50 UGX0.24835 ZAR
100 UGX0.49670 ZAR
250 UGX1.24175 ZAR
500 UGX2.48350 ZAR
1000 UGX4.96700 ZAR
2000 UGX9.93400 ZAR
5000 UGX24.83500 ZAR
10000 UGX49.67000 ZAR