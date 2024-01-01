10 thousand South African rand to Seychellois rupees

Convert ZAR to SCR at the real exchange rate

10,000 zar
7,174.69 scr

1.000 ZAR = 0.7175 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.8050.942617.7641.56225.14815.42117.057
1 GBP1.24311.17767.6641.94131.2519.16321.196
1 EUR1.0620.8541655.9731.65926.70316.37518.112
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0030.0410.0250.028

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Seychellois Rupee
1 ZAR0.71747 SCR
5 ZAR3.58735 SCR
10 ZAR7.17469 SCR
20 ZAR14.34938 SCR
50 ZAR35.87345 SCR
100 ZAR71.74690 SCR
250 ZAR179.36725 SCR
500 ZAR358.73450 SCR
1000 ZAR717.46900 SCR
2000 ZAR1,434.93800 SCR
5000 ZAR3,587.34500 SCR
10000 ZAR7,174.69000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / South African Rand
1 SCR1.39379 ZAR
5 SCR6.96895 ZAR
10 SCR13.93790 ZAR
20 SCR27.87580 ZAR
50 SCR69.68950 ZAR
100 SCR139.37900 ZAR
250 SCR348.44750 ZAR
500 SCR696.89500 ZAR
1000 SCR1,393.79000 ZAR
2000 SCR2,787.58000 ZAR
5000 SCR6,968.95000 ZAR
10000 SCR13,937.90000 ZAR