1 South African rand to Danish kroner

Convert ZAR to DKK at the real exchange rate

1 zar
0.37 dkk

1.000 ZAR = 0.3691 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:04
Conversion rates South African Rand / Danish Krone
1 ZAR0.36906 DKK
5 ZAR1.84532 DKK
10 ZAR3.69064 DKK
20 ZAR7.38128 DKK
50 ZAR18.45320 DKK
100 ZAR36.90640 DKK
250 ZAR92.26600 DKK
500 ZAR184.53200 DKK
1000 ZAR369.06400 DKK
2000 ZAR738.12800 DKK
5000 ZAR1,845.32000 DKK
10000 ZAR3,690.64000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / South African Rand
1 DKK2.70956 ZAR
5 DKK13.54780 ZAR
10 DKK27.09560 ZAR
20 DKK54.19120 ZAR
50 DKK135.47800 ZAR
100 DKK270.95600 ZAR
250 DKK677.39000 ZAR
500 DKK1,354.78000 ZAR
1000 DKK2,709.56000 ZAR
2000 DKK5,419.12000 ZAR
5000 DKK13,547.80000 ZAR
10000 DKK27,095.60000 ZAR