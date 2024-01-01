5 CFP francs to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert XPF to XOF at the real exchange rate

5 xpf
28 xof

1.000 XPF = 5.526 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:19
Conversion rates CFP Franc / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 XPF5.52611 XOF
5 XPF27.63055 XOF
10 XPF55.26110 XOF
20 XPF110.52220 XOF
50 XPF276.30550 XOF
100 XPF552.61100 XOF
250 XPF1,381.52750 XOF
500 XPF2,763.05500 XOF
1000 XPF5,526.11000 XOF
2000 XPF11,052.22000 XOF
5000 XPF27,630.55000 XOF
10000 XPF55,261.10000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / CFP Franc
1 XOF0.18096 XPF
5 XOF0.90480 XPF
10 XOF1.80959 XPF
20 XOF3.61918 XPF
50 XOF9.04795 XPF
100 XOF18.09590 XPF
250 XOF45.23975 XPF
500 XOF90.47950 XPF
1000 XOF180.95900 XPF
2000 XOF361.91800 XPF
5000 XOF904.79500 XPF
10000 XOF1,809.59000 XPF