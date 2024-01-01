50 CFP francs to Thai bahts

Convert XPF to THB at the real exchange rate

50 xpf
16.42 thb

1.000 XPF = 0.3285 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.06288.8491.4681.6580.9718.052
1 GBP1.1711.242103.9731.7171.941.13521.125
1 USD0.9420.805183.6981.3831.5620.91417.005
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Thai Baht
1 XPF0.32849 THB
5 XPF1.64243 THB
10 XPF3.28485 THB
20 XPF6.56970 THB
50 XPF16.42425 THB
100 XPF32.84850 THB
250 XPF82.12125 THB
500 XPF164.24250 THB
1000 XPF328.48500 THB
2000 XPF656.97000 THB
5000 XPF1,642.42500 THB
10000 XPF3,284.85000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / CFP Franc
1 THB3.04428 XPF
5 THB15.22140 XPF
10 THB30.44280 XPF
20 THB60.88560 XPF
50 THB152.21400 XPF
100 THB304.42800 XPF
250 THB761.07000 XPF
500 THB1,522.14000 XPF
1000 THB3,044.28000 XPF
2000 THB6,088.56000 XPF
5000 THB15,221.40000 XPF
10000 THB30,442.80000 XPF