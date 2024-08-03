US dollar to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to New Zealand dollars is currently 1.678 today, reflecting a 0.210% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.167% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.705 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 1.672 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a -0.312% decrease in value.