US dollar to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Colombian pesos is currently 4,137.880 today, reflecting a 0.900% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 2.779% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 4,139.130 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 4,023.500 on 29-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a 0.934% increase in value.