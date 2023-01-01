10 thousand Tanzanian shillings to Mongolian tugriks

Convert TZS to MNT at the real exchange rate

10000 tzs
13818.50 mnt

1.00000 TZS = 1.38185 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:32 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TZS to MNT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 MNT
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86611.051487.52641.446461.657580.96418.9595
1GBP1.154611.21395101.0581.670091.913841.1130421.8907
1USD0.95110.823757183.24751.375751.576540.916918.0326
1INR0.01142510.009895280.012012410.0165260.0189380.01101410.216614

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Mongolian Tugrik
1 TZS1.38185 MNT
5 TZS6.90925 MNT
10 TZS13.81850 MNT
20 TZS27.63700 MNT
50 TZS69.09250 MNT
100 TZS138.18500 MNT
250 TZS345.46250 MNT
500 TZS690.92500 MNT
1000 TZS1381.85000 MNT
2000 TZS2763.70000 MNT
5000 TZS6909.25000 MNT
10000 TZS13818.50000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MNT0.72367 TZS
5 MNT3.61833 TZS
10 MNT7.23665 TZS
20 MNT14.47330 TZS
50 MNT36.18325 TZS
100 MNT72.36650 TZS
250 MNT180.91625 TZS
500 MNT361.83250 TZS
1000 MNT723.66500 TZS
2000 MNT1447.33000 TZS
5000 MNT3618.32500 TZS
10000 MNT7236.65000 TZS