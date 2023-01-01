50 Mongolian tugriks to Tanzanian shillings

Convert MNT to TZS at the real exchange rate

50 mnt
36.17 tzs

1.00000 MNT = 0.72345 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:11 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MNT to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 TZS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86641.046587.09151.434331.660450.964618.9113
1GBP1.154211.2079100.5231.655551.916541.1133421.828
1USD0.955550.827883183.22171.37061.586670.921718.071
1INR0.01148220.009947920.012016110.01646930.01906560.01107520.217143

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugriks

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MNT0.72345 TZS
5 MNT3.61723 TZS
10 MNT7.23447 TZS
20 MNT14.46894 TZS
50 MNT36.17235 TZS
100 MNT72.34470 TZS
250 MNT180.86175 TZS
500 MNT361.72350 TZS
1000 MNT723.44700 TZS
2000 MNT1446.89400 TZS
5000 MNT3617.23500 TZS
10000 MNT7234.47000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Mongolian Tugrik
1 TZS1.38227 MNT
5 TZS6.91135 MNT
10 TZS13.82270 MNT
20 TZS27.64540 MNT
50 TZS69.11350 MNT
100 TZS138.22700 MNT
250 TZS345.56750 MNT
500 TZS691.13500 MNT
1000 TZS1382.27000 MNT
2000 TZS2764.54000 MNT
5000 TZS6911.35000 MNT
10000 TZS13822.70000 MNT